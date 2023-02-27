Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.26 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $52.44 or 0.00220040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $381.11 million and $26.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00101600 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00055154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00057319 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000863 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.06003846 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $26,115,568.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.