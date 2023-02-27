Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 2.1%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.54. 666,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,544,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.