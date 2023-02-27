Concordium (CCD) Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $79.13 million and $536,722.85 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

