Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $598.61 million and $190.67 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,541.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00404409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00090527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00641997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00578173 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00178035 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,554,432 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,529,352,632.109249 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22561155 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $235,363,398.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.