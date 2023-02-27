ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,069 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.0% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 77,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.9% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 139,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

