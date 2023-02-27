Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.13.
Copa Trading Up 0.7 %
CPA stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
