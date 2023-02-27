Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.13.

CPA stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

