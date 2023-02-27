Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down to $12.14

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.11. Coursera shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 244,157 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 327.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

