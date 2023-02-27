Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down to $12.14

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.11. Coursera shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 244,157 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
