Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($46.81) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of Basf stock traded down €4.10 ($4.36) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €48.07 ($51.14). The company had a trading volume of 15,255,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €66.15 ($70.37).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.