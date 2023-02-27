Cronos Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $12.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00078032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00054861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

