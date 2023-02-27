Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $97.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.73.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

