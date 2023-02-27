CSFB Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$65.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CSFB from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.03.

TSE CM traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,729. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.58 and a 12 month high of C$82.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

