CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $108.87

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.87, but opened at $112.54. CVR Partners shares last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 43,092 shares changing hands.

UAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CVR Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.77.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $10.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $42.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.51%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Partners by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

