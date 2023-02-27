Dai (DAI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $160.78 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and approximately $160.78 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,228,381,326 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

