Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182,358 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.16% of Danaher worth $308,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DHR traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,797. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.84 and a 200 day moving average of $266.72.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

