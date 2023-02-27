David C. Elder Buys 8,800 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) CAO David C. Elder acquired 8,800 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $30,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Glatfelter Price Performance
Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 597,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
Recommended Stories
