David C. Elder Buys 8,800 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) CAO David C. Elder acquired 8,800 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $30,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glatfelter Price Performance

Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 597,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

About Glatfelter

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.