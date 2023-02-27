Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) to Issue GBX 12.50 Dividend

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.7 %
Shares of DPH opened at GBX 2,740 ($33.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,849.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,883.91. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,487.45 ($29.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,310 ($51.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,856.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
