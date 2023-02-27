Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.17. 167,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 693,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

DH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 9.7 %

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.59, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.