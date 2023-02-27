DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $249.21 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00403779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.