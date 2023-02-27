Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DROOF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 114 ($1.37) to GBX 116 ($1.40) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 94 ($1.13) to GBX 91 ($1.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Deliveroo Price Performance

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

