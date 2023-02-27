Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.43.

NYSE:DEN opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.81. Denbury has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

