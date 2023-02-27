Dero Price Hits $4.37 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00018559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $58.21 million and approximately $122,257.57 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,541.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00404409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00090527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00641997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00578173 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00178035 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,323,436 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.