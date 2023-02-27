Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) to “Buy”

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 343 ($4.13) to GBX 310 ($3.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.24) to GBX 370 ($4.46) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.54) to GBX 480 ($5.78) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

Trainline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. Trainline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

