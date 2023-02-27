Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 1.2 %

DTE stock opened at €20.95 ($22.28) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.97 and its 200 day moving average is €19.22.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

