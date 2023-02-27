Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.22.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

