Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Position Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,571,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714,047 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 691,719 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 600,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,614,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,416. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

