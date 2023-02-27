Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Increased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 1.31% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $91,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,300. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

