Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $20.03

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $19.49. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 3,151,798 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.