DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 2.8% After Analyst Downgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 962,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,427,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

