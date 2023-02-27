DISH Network Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 23,197 put options on the company. This is an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 14,012 put options.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. 9,046,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,875. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also

