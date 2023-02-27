Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
DRQ stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 203,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,861. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.
In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $142,604. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
