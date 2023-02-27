Driven Brands’ (DRVN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.71.

DRVN stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,751,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $23,900,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 734,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 682,931 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

