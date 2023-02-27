Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research firms have commented on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Driven Brands Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 111.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.