Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.67 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

