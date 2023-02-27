Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.75.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.67 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.