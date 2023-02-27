ECOMI Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. One ECOMI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $294.19 million and approximately $916,599.10 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ECOMI

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,428,649,488 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

