EcoSynthetix (ECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.
EcoSynthetix Stock Performance
Shares of ECO traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,703. The firm has a market cap of C$219.29 million, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. EcoSynthetix has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$7.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.08.
EcoSynthetix Company Profile
