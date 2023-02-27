Edgecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44.89 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC on major exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $525.20 million and $44.89 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

