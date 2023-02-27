Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDIT. Oppenheimer downgraded Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $624.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.59.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More

