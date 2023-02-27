eHealth (EHTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

About eHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in eHealth by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

