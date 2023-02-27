eHealth (EHTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EHTH stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
