Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 4.5 %

EKSO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.70. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

