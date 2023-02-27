Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.69.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.