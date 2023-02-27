Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,481 shares of company stock worth $63,687. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 289.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,276 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

