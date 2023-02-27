EOS One Day Volume Reaches $88.26 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, EOS has traded 9% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $88.26 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00004782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005019 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001159 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001670 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,083,850,304 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,858,394 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

