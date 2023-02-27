EOS Trading Down 9.7% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. EOS has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $89.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001672 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,083,897,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,898,139 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.