Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.40.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. Insiders sold a total of 34,653 shares of company stock worth $192,012 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.