Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

