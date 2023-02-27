Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.07.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
