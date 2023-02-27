Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 27th (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AVGR, AZRE, BCOR, CETX, DUFRY, EML)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 27th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

