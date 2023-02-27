Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 27th (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AVGR, AZRE, BCOR, CETX, DUFRY, EML)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 27th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.