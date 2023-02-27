Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 6%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 32,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 75,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
