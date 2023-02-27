Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 6%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 32,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 75,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

About Ero Copper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 196,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 146,905 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,824,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after acquiring an additional 230,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

