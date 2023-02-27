Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.35.

ESS stock opened at $229.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

