Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

