Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Stephens

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.57.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

